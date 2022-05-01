NYPD gives away prom attire for deserving students in Long Island City
NEW YORK — Some very deserving high school students are going to prom with a new outfit, thanks to an effort from the NYPD.
High school juniors and seniors got to pick out a dress or suit at Bryant High School in Long Island City on Saturday.
The NYPD held a donation drive and collected all kinds of formal attire and accessories.
New Yorkers donated more than 2,000 items to make sure the teens have a memorable night.
#NYPD #prom #attire #deserving #students #Long #Island #City
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.