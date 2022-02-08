NYPD Hunting For Gunman After Woman Shot To Death, Man Wounded In The Bronx – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is dead after being shot in the Bronx and police are searching for the gunman.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was shot in the head and died at the hospital, and a 32-year-old man was shot in the back and is listed in stable condition at the hospital, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Monday.

Surveillance video shows a white car and someone inside shoots at a group of people on the sidewalk. Those who were not hit take off running and the car speeds off down the block.

First responders rushed the two victims to the hospital, where the 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead and the 32-year-old man was being treated.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on East 137th Street near Cypress Avenue on a quiet block with mostly auto repair and rental shops.

Police are searching for the gunmen and no arrests have been made. Investigators are still trying to figure out the motive and if the victims were the intended targets.

Police stats show shootings for the month of January were up 52% in the Bronx, compared to January 2021, and up 32% citywide.