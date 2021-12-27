NYPD Hunting For Suspect In Slashing Of Woman In Bronx – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is new video of a man wanted for slashing a woman inside an apartment building in the Bronx.

The NYPD said it happened on Thursday on Washington Avenue and East 180th Street in the Belmont section of the borough.

The suspect is seen kicking a door, and then attacking a 48-year-old woman in the stairwell.

Police said he slashed the woman on the face, arms, and hands, after some kind of argument.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.