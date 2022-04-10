NYPD intensify search for suspect who choked, sexually assaulted Manhattan jogger



Police have stepped up their search for a man suspected of choking and sexually assaulting a man in Manhattan Park on March 27.

The woman, 39, was jogging near Pier 40 in Hudson River Park, Precinct 6, around 6 a.m. when the suspect hit her on the back of a bike and threw her to the ground.

The suspect then strangled and sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene on his bike with his cellphone, police said.

EMS arrived at the scene and took the woman to a hospital, where she was treated for injuries and pain.

Police have not yet arrested anyone in the incident. They describe the man as bearded, 5-foot-9, and approximately 180 pounds. Police believe he was in the late 20’s, early 30’s.

The NYPD released video footage of the fugitive suspect the day after the attack in the hope that anyone would come forward with the information.

According to the NYPD’s crime statistics, the number of sexual harassment cases in New York City continues to rise in Precinct 6. The incidence of rape has increased by 200% in a period of 28 days as compared to 2021. The incidence of other sexual offenses has increased 400% in 28-times compared to last year, with 10 reports between March 28 and April 3.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and his current health condition has not been disclosed.