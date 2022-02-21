NYPD Investigating At Least 6 Separate Stabbings At Subway Stations Since Friday – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There have been at least six stabbings in the subway system since Friday night.

Transit data released Sunday show crimes underground are up by more than 100 compared to the same time last year. Robbery and grand larceny have significantly increased, while violent crimes such as murder and felony assault stayed about the same, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

James spoke with one of the victims who was attacked on Saturday night. He said it was not the first time he has been attacked inside a station.

Victor Mendoza showed James pictures that he took while in the hospital after getting stabbed in the leg at the 168th Street station in Washington Heights.

The attack happened as the 24-year-old construction worker was heading home from work at around 8:30 p.m.

“They wanted to rob my wallet, but I defended myself,” Mendoza said in Spanish. “First, I grabbed him from here by the door of the entrance of the train. I pushed and that’s when the other person came with a knife and hit me here. So I had to let him go so they wouldn’t hurt me more.”

According to police, the suspects are two teens and one of them stabbed Mendoza with a boxcutter.

About a half hour later, authorities say a 31-year-old man was assaulted at the 116th Street station near Columbia University. Investigators said that victim was stabbed with a knife after allegedly asking a man and woman who were smoking inside the station and blocking his path to move.

Those incidents followed at least four other stabbings in the city since Friday. All of them sent victims — three men and a woman — to hospitals for their injuries.

“Being a tourist here, that is kind of scary because it could have happened to me or any one of my friends, so it’s really scary,” said Micaela Mozota of San Francisco.

She was referring to a stabbing at the Canal Street station on Sunday that police say was unprovoked. Police said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was stabbed in the arm. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported, there has been a change in some people’s perceptions of taking mass transit.

“Definitely sensitivity is high. People are more cautious as they ride the trains and get on buses and things like that, for sure,” said Jasiyah Gilbert of Brooklyn.

Danny Pearlstein is with the Riders Alliance, an organization working to improve the subway. He said while the mayor and governor are taking measures to combat the ongoing violence, New Yorkers should still do their part to help by taking public transit.

Pearlstein used the example of how parks improved at the beginning of the pandemic.

“People also had very little to do and they went to the parks and as a result parks became much safer than they had been before and, tragically, the subway became more dangerous, and that’s why we feel everything that the transit can do to bring more riders into the system is ultimately what will make it safer for everyone there,” Pearlstein said.

And safer for Mendoza, who said this was the second time he has been attacked at a subway station.

“The first time I didn’t tell the police, but this time I had to tell the police,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza is expected to make a full recovery.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.