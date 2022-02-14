World

NYPD Investigating Fatal Stabbing Of Woman In Chinatown Building – Gadget Clock

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYPD Investigating Fatal Stabbing Of Woman In Chinatown Building – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
NYPD Investigating Fatal Stabbing Of Woman In Chinatown Building – Gadget Clock

NYPD Investigating Fatal Stabbing Of Woman In Chinatown Building – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was killed in a Chinatown building on Sunday after a man followed her into her apartment.

The NYPD was still on the scene Sunday hours after the incident happened. CBS2’s Thalia Perez saw detectives come in and out of the building. Behind flashing lights, there was yellow tape everywhere.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Attorney General Letitia James Get Behind Bipartisan Bills Tackling Human Trafficking

Police say they were called to the scene at 1-11 Chrystie St. after receiving a 911 call just after 4 a.m. They say when officers arrived the suspect barricaded himself in the victim’s apartment, adding the Emergency Services Unit was called to help and was able to get inside.

That’s where police said they found the 35-year old victim with trauma to her body. She was later pronounced dead. Police said they are investigating whether the suspect and victim knew each other, but they believe he followed her home and then into the apartment building.

Mayor Eric Adams released the following statement in response to the stabbing:

NYPD: Second Suspect Wanted After 2 Men Killed In Bronx

“I and New Yorkers across the city mourn for the innocent woman murdered in her home last night in Chinatown and stand with our Asian brothers and sisters today. The NYPD is investigating this horrific incident, and I thank them for apprehending the suspect. While the suspect who committed this heinous act is now in custody, the conditions that created him remain. The mission of this administration is clear: We won’t let this violence go unchecked.”

READ Also  Biden-Putin Summit Live Updates: Latest News on Ukraine Conflict Talks

Perez spoke with a neighbor, who said she has been on edge since the incident happened and has several friends in the building whom she said she checks on regularly.

“They’re so scared. They’re three women, elderly, living here and they didn’t hear anything. It’s so scary,” Phylie Pau said. “We used to be able to walk around this area around 9 or 10. Not anymore. Now, after dark, after 7 p.m., no one walks here.”

Police said the suspect is currently being held at Bellevue Hospital and is undergoing an evaluation.

Biden’s National Security Adviser: Russia Could Attack Ukraine ‘Essentially At Any Time’

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.

#NYPD #Investigating #Fatal #Stabbing #Woman #Chinatown #Building #CBS #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  top Most Wanted gangster Kala Jathedi Who Used to be snuggler

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment