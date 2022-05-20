NYPD Looking for 14-Year-Old Shooter – Gadget Clock



Detectives need to query two youngsters, one in all them simply 14-years-old, in connection to the woman shot and killed by a duo on a moped that opened hearth at a gaggle of males on a Bronx road nook in broad daylight, a number of legislation enforcement sources inform Information 4 New York.

Kyhara Tay was with members of the family when she was shot within the abdomen whereas on Westchester Avenue in Longwood Monday night. She died at Lincoln Hospital.

In line with sources, the shooter is believed to be a 14-year-old — not a lot older than the unintended 11-year-old sufferer — whereas the driving force is believed to be an 18-year-old.

The demise of the younger sixth-grader has rocked the group. Relations gathered Tuesday night time at a vigil for Kyhara, Kyky for brief. Her dad and mom have been inconsolable as they visited the memorial that has taken over the road the place she was shot. At a vigil, balloons soared by the air as family members mentioned goodbye.

“”I am unhappy and I miss her loads and I can not consider she’s lifeless. It hurts,” mentioned pal Kaylany Alvarez, who mentioned she knew Kyhara since preschool. “She would come over generally and we might be collectively and I awakened immediately and I discovered that she acquired shot. I actually miss her and I hope she’s doing OK in heaven.”

On Wednesday, a crowd gathered for a rally within the Bronx within the woman’s reminiscence and to assist her household, saying they’re uninterested in residing in concern of the violence within the streets, and indignant these accountable are nonetheless being sought.

“These children are doing wild, wild west out right here,” Longview resident Luis Torres mentioned, including “that is the worst tragedy I’ve seen in my complete whole life.”

Legislation enforcement sources mentioned the sixth-grader didn’t seem to have been the supposed goal of the capturing. Nobody else was wounded.

The woman, who was struck by a bullet within the abdomen, was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, the place she died. She was with members of the family on the time of the capturing.

Surveillance video launched by police reveals a person working down close by Fox Avenue, apparently being chased by the 2 moped riders. The person using on the again opened hearth, the video confirmed. The kid was half a block away from the place the gun was fired.

The 2 males on the moped, each sporting dark-colored sweatshirts, instantly fled from the scene of the capturing, heading north on Fox Avenue.

Witnesses described the horrifying aftermath.

“The woman, she simply saved saying ‘Ow, ow, ow’ and holding her abdomen. We have been making an attempt to determine the place she acquired shot at, we checked her leg there was nothing,” mentioned witness Maya Jones. “She saved holding totally different locations, then she stopped responding.”

“Once I heard her age I broke down, as a result of it is like, she simply got here from faculty, and it is like, why her? Why it needed to be her? Why y’all doing this?” Jones added.

Kyhara’s household mentioned they consider folks within the neighborhood might know one thing, however could possibly be hesitant to return ahead.

“We’re speaking about an 11-year-old woman together with her complete future. Her complete household is devastated with this loss,” mentioned the sufferer’s aunt, Norka Sanchez. “At this level, we can not convey her again. However we would like someone to say one thing. Please, please, please say one thing if you already know. As a result of that is ridiculous.”

The woman was a minimum of the second younger baby to be shot within the Bronx in 2022. In January, an 11-month-old woman, simply days away from her first birthday, was shot within the face whereas sitting in a automotive along with his mom within the Bronx. That sufferer left the hospital simply days in the past after having to relearn tips on how to eat and stroll once more on her personal.

NYPD Crime Stoppers has distributed a flyer of the scooter-riding duo wished within the demise of Kyhara Tay and is providing as much as $10,000 in reward for info in connection to the case.