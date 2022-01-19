NYPD officer and teen wounded after teen’s gun goes off in Bronx, New York, police say



BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) — An NYPD officer was launched from the hospital hours after being struck by the identical bullet that handed by a 16-year-old reputed gang member, fired throughout a scuffle on a problematic Bronx block.

The officer was hit in his proper leg, beneath the knee, when the only shot was fired at Lorillard Place and East 187th Road at round 9:30 p.m. final night time

Simply 4 hours later, the four-year veteran was wheeled out of St Barnabas Hospital to applause and fist bumps with fellow officers.

The officer was struck throughout a wrestle with a 16 12 months previous over a gun that abruptly fired. The only bullet hit the teen in the groin earlier than touring by and putting the officer.

The teen, who is predicted to outlive, was positioned on probation final month for a Might 2020 arrest for gun possession -when he was simply 14 years previous. He was charged as a juvenile delinquent.

He was a member of the identical gang crew concerned in a string of homicides in the Bronx final summer time that claimed three teenagers – ages 13, 16 and 19, Chief of Detectives James Essig stated.

Mayor Adams known as final night time’s capturing a “irritating” instance of teenagers with weapons.

“This particular person simply was positioned on probation for possession of a gun in December. January, he is again in possession of a gun. One thing is incorrect with that,” the mayor stated. “He was arrested at 14 years previous for being in possession of a gun. At 16 he is arrested once more, and this time he discharged a gun. What’s it going to take?”

The 2020 arrest concerned the identical “public security staff,” however not the identical members, who initiated final nights cease.

The group of six uniformed officers in two unmarked police automobiles have been patrolling after they noticed a loud group at “a location recognized to us problematic block with medication, gangs and disorderly teams,” Essig stated.

The officers instructed the teen to take his fingers out of his pockets, he refused, a scuffle ensued, and the shot was fired.

“At no time did any officer hearth their weapons,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stated. “Tonight is yet one more instance of how rapidly incidents can escalate and how officers danger their lives to maintain our metropolis secure.”

The teen’s gun, a .9 mm Sig Sauer handgun stolen in York County, S.C., in Oct 2020, was recovered, as was the deformed bullet.

Officers rushed each the officer and the teen to the hospital in their autos.

