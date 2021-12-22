World

NYPD Officer Dragged Following Traffic Stop In Bronx, Suffers Fractured Ankle – Gadget Clock

21 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYPD Officer Dragged Following Traffic Stop In Bronx, Suffers Fractured Ankle – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
NYPD Officer Dragged Following Traffic Stop In Bronx, Suffers Fractured Ankle – Gadget Clock

NYPD Officer Dragged Following Traffic Stop In Bronx, Suffers Fractured Ankle – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is recovering, after being dragged during a traffic stop.

Police tried to stop a car with an expired, temporary, license plate in the Bronx, but the driver sped off, dragging one of the responding officers.

Video shows the officer fall to the ground as the vehicle speeds away.

Police said that officer fractured her ankle, and is recovering.

The driver was arrested.

#NYPD #Officer #Dragged #Traffic #Stop #Bronx #Suffers #Fractured #Ankle #CBS #York

READ Also  The Latest Covid Surge and How to Make Sense of It

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment