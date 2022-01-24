NYPD Officer Jason Rivera ‘Always Said He Wanted To Be A Police Officer;’ Wake And Funeral Set For This Week – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tributes continue to pour in for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, and we’re learning more about funeral arrangements.

Rivera worked at the 32nd Precinct, not far from where he was fatally shot. The memorial there shines a bright light honoring the 22-year-old’s life and legacy — a young officer whose life of service started well before he put on a badge.

It’s been three days since Rivera was killed in the line of duty. Family, friends and fellow officers have been coming out in solidarity to grieve the loss of the young man spoken so highly of.

“He was the person that when he was a little boy he always said he wanted to be a police officer,” family friend Susana Rosario told CBS2. “He said I want to take care of the people, that’s why he wanted to be a police.”

Rivera just got married last fall. His widow shared a photo of his locker in an Instagram post, writing, “I love you till the end of time.”

Members of more than two dozen departments met in Westchester County over the weekend and traveled by motorcade to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem. The officers from Westchester to Connecticut brought flowers, food and cards for the grieving station house.

“These things are never easy. Just another reminder why we have to keep that close bond and support each other,” said Dutchess County Det. Kurt Twaddell. “Doesn’t get any worse than this.”

Police organizations in Westchester also made a donation to a fund for Rivera’s family, who are still trying to come to grips with the tragic loss to gun violence.

“I just want the city to change. We’re losing a lot of young lives,” his aunt, Maria Rivera, said.

Rivera also wanted to change and it’s ultimately why he chose to serve. His desired to help others was exemplified in a video message to high school freshmen after he himself graduated from Wheels.

“Stay strong, do good in your school, and trust me, you’ll be finished soon,” he said.

The wave of support is expected to continue in the days and weeks ahead. Rivera’s wake will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, following by a funeral mass at 9 a.m. Friday.

CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook contributed to this report.