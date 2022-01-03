NYPD Officer Shot In Head While Sleeping In His Car On New Year’s Day Released From The Hospital – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD officer shot while sleeping in his car outside a Harlem precinct was released from a hospital on Sunday.

The veteran officer left New York-Presbyterian on the East Side in the afternoon.

He was off duty and sleeping in his personal car outside of the 25th Precinct in East Harlem between double shifts on Saturday morning when a bullet fired from a distance struck him in the head.

The officer’s name still hasn’t been released, but CBS2 has learned he is a military veteran and a father.

“I think he reaches upon his skills as a previous Marine serving his country. He’s been an outstanding officer for the 25 and the residents of upper East Harlem,” the wounded officer’s commanding officer said.

Investigators do not believe the officer was the intended target.

CBS2 was told he underwent successful surgery to remove bull fragments from his head.