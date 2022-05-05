NYPD officer stabbed in Coney Island, suspect shot
NEW YORK — An NYPD officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in Coney Island.
The officer was stabbed once in the right hand. The suspect was shot once in the leg.
Both were taken to Coney Island Hospital.
Police are asking people to avoid the area of West 8th Street between Neptune Avenue and Surf Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check this page for updates.
