NYPD officer stabbed, suspect shot in Coney Island, Brooklyn



CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) — An NYPD officer responding to a call was stabbed in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon before the suspect was shot.

It happened on West 8th Street just feet from the 60th Precinct in Coney Island around 1 p.m.

Police say the officer was stabbed in the hand, and the suspect was then shot in the leg.

It is unclear at this time if it was the stabbed officer who fired at the suspect.

The officer went to Coney Island Hospital, while the suspect was taken to Lutheran Medical Center.

It is also unknown what the officer was responding to at the time of the incident.

A knife was spotted lying on the sidewalk at the scene.

Citizen App captured video of the scene.

Witnesses say they heard five gunshots.

Both the officer and the suspect have non-life-threatening injuries.

