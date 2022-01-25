NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Dies After Being Shot In Line Of Duty In Harlem – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora died Tuesday after being shot in the line of duty last Friday in Harlem.

“It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted. “Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul called his death a “tragic loss.”

“My thoughts are with NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora’s family as they mourn this tragic loss. We will never forget Officer Mora’s and Officer Rivera’s heroism,” she tweeted. “We stand with their families in grief. And we will continue to take meaningful action to make New Yorkers safer.”

“True heroes never die,” Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said in a statement. “Our brother Police Officer Wilbert Mora has left us, but he will live on in the heart of every New York City police officer from this day forward.”

Mora was initially rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries before he was transferred Sunday to NYU Langone Medical Center.

The 27-year-old joined the department in 2018, the same year he graduated from CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a bachelor’s degree. A family friend told CBS2 his family is from the Dominican Republic and he was the youngest sibling.

Mora and his partner, Officer Jason Rivera, responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she was having a dispute with her son around 6:30 p.m. Friday on West 135th Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

When they arrived, the woman said her son, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, was in a bedroom down a long, narrow hallway. As the officers approached, the door swung open and multiple shots were fired.

A third officer, Sumit Sulan — who was training under Mora — shot McNeil as he tried to flee the scene. McNeil died Monday.

Rivera also died of his injuries. The 22-year-old had only been an NYPD officer for a little more than a year, but those who knew him said he always wanted to be a cop.