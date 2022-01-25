NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Remains Hospitalized After Harlem Shooting; Sources Say Suspect Had Multiple Guns Hidden Under Mattress – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A large crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday in support of 27-year-old NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, who remains in the hospital in grave condition.

He and his partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, were shot in the line of duty Friday in Harlem. Rivera did not survive.

Sources: Suspect In Shooting Of NYPD Officers Had Multiple Weapons, Including AR-15 With 20 Rounds Hidden Under Mattress

As Mora clings on to life at NYU Langone Medical Center, the outpouring continues to grow. During the two hour vigil outside his police precinct, loved ones turned to the power of prayer.

“I feel sad, I feel pain,” one person said.

Officials say the suspect in the brazen attack, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, died of his injuries Monday. He was shot by a third cop — Officer Sumit Sulan.

Mayor Eric Adams’ Plan To Address Gun Violence Includes Return Of Plainclothes Police Unit

Sources say Sulan acted decisively when faced with a split second, life or death situation. Just weeks on the job ad with two officers down, he returned fire, hitting McNeil in the head and arm.

“It’s a lot to take and it’s overwhelming for him, as well,” Sulan’s sister, Harsha Sulan, told CBS2. “Everyone in the family is here for him. Everyone in the department is here for him.”

Sources tell CBS2 McNeil had multiple weapons, including a legally purchased and loaded AR-15 with 20 rounds in it, which was found between a mattress and box spring. But it was a stolen gun from Baltimore that he fired in his mother’s apartment, when that domestic call ended in tragedy.

“We need to pass these laws to strengthen those policies and practices that we need to eliminate these illegal guns,” said Michelle Tege, of NOBLE Organization.

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Remains In Grave Condition At NYU Langone

Some of the leaders from last night’s vigil say they now plan to head to Albany and Washington, D.C. to ignite change in gun laws.