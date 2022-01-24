NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Remains In Grave Condition At NYU Langone – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora remains in grave condition Monday after he and his partner were shot responding to a call for help in Harlem.

The 27-year-old was moved from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center on Sunday. He was shot in the head and underwent two surgeries.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, there aren’t enough candles to light up the darkness New York City and its police force are experiencing, but one by one the city’s finest are trying. They lit candles outside the East 112th Street apartment building where Mora lives with his family, along with messages of support and flowers.

“It’s broken heart, you know, this is for my friend,” one woman said. “Nothing easy.”

Mora joined the NYPD in 2018, the same year he graduated from CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a bachelor’s degree.

Family friend Santo Guerrero told CBS2 he’s known Mora most of his life. He described him as “very humble, loved by the whole world over here.” He added, “This kid is like a son to me, and his dad is like a brother to me. I’m in pain, I’m hurting.”

Guerrero said Mora is the youngest sibling, and the family is from the Dominican Republic.

“Very sweet, always said hello, always held the door,” said another neighbor.

“Very, very nice neighbor,” another added.

Police say the suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, opened fire on rookie Officer Jason River, who died, and then Mora. McNeil also underwent surgery and remains critical.