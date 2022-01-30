NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora To Be Laid To Rest This Week – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Funeral services will be held this week for the second NYPD officer killed in the line of duty in Harlem.

Officer Wilbert Mora’s wake is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Funeral Held For NYPD Det. Jason Rivera, 22-Year-Old Killed In Line Of Duty In Harlem

Hundreds Of Officers Lead Procession From St. Patrick’s Cathedral To Cemetery In Salute To NYPD Det. Jason Rivera

Mora and his partner, Det. Jason Rivera, were shot while responding to a 911 call on Jan. 21. Rivera, 22, died that night and was laid to rest last week.

Mora underwent two surgeries but never regained consciousness. He was put on life support so his heart, liver, pancreas and kidneys could be recovered for transplant.

Remembering NYPD Officer Jason Rivera: Wake Held For 22-Year-Old Killed In Line Of Duty In Harlem

The 27-year-old joined the department in 2018, the same year he graduated from CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a bachelor’s degree. He had 35 arrests on his record and aspirations to become a sergeant.