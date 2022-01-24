NYPD officers shot: Wounded officer fights for life; funeral plans announced for partner after Harlem shooting



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — NYPD officer Wilbert Mora continues his fight for life this morning after being transferred to NYU Langone Health in Kips Bay.

A police procession accompanied the ambulance carrying Officer Mora Sunday night from Harlem Hospital, and a line of first responders saluted as he arrived on Manhattan’s East Side.

The 27-year-old officer, a four-year veteran of the NYPD, suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head Friday night in Harlem.

He was responding to a domestic dispute call with his partner, 22-year-old rookie Officer Jason Rivera.

Rivera was the first to encounter the shooter in a back bedroom after his mother called 911 saying he was being problematic.

Rivera was shot and did not survive. Funeral plans have now been finalized for the officer, who will be laid to rest later this week.

Services for Rivera will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral with a wake on Thursday from 1-8 p.m. and a funeral on Friday at 9 a.m.

A solemn scene unfolded Sunday with a column of uniformed police officers, as well as a line of firefighters, flanking the streets as a hearse carrying the fallen officer left the medical examiner’s office.

Over the weekend, Eyewitness News spoke to one of Rivera’s former teachers, who said he joined the force to make a difference.

“The idea of him being the first person to run toward, to go toward a problem, to try to help solve a problem to go and try help somebody in need, is absolutely characteristic of Jason,” said Samantha Love.

Meantime, a third officer at the scene of Friday night’s violence is being hailed a hero.

Officer Sumit Sulan joined the NYPD last year and was already winning praise for getting illegal guns off the streets.

The 27-year-old officer fired the shot that finally took down the alleged shooter, Lashawn McNeil, who police say was in possession of a gun stolen from Baltimore in 2017.

McNeil was hospitalized in critical condition.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke to Officer Sulan’s parents.

“They understand what every parent understands, that you just want your child to come home,” said Adams. “And when I hugged his mother, she talked about… she just stays up every time her son was on duty.”

