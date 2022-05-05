NYPD overtime projected to surpass allotted budget by $142M+ in 2022 amid ‘unprecedented’ crime climate



The New York Police Department has spent $ 564.2 million on its overtime budget, and will spend $ 750 million on overtime in all fiscal years 2022 – according to the city’s Independent Budget Office, the annual budget exceeded $ 607.3 million.

The NYPD – said to be the country’s largest police force – is projected to exceed its budgeted overtime spending for FY 2022 by 142.7 million, which runs through June, according to IBO data from Gadget Clock Digital and first reported by Bloomberg. If Office estimates are true, NYPD will spend the second-highest amount of overtime after 2020, including $ 837.5 million over six years provided by the IBO.

“Sometimes, we have to force the police to work overtime because we need extra coverage.” – Former NYPD department head Terrence Monahan

A spokesman for the office noted that the figures reflect all NYPD overtime, including civilian members, but that more than 80% came from uniformed officers.

But what is the reason for spending so much overtime?

“I would assume that as the violence escalates this fiscal year, they’re doing more overtime to reduce that violence. That’s putting extra police on the streets,” said Terrence Monahan, who heads the NYPD’s department. The highest-ranking uniformed police officers – from 2018 to 2021, under Commissioner of Police Dermat James O’Neill and Dermat Shia.

“Besides, things are happening now. Parades are happening again. Parades always come overtime because it takes a lot of staff,” he added.

Monahan, who has spent just a few months shying away from his 40 years with the department, told Gadget Clock Digital that it is not uncommon for NYPD to exceed the budget in terms of overtime, but noted that OT costs were as low as 2021 – $ 480.50 million – because “we There was pressure on everything I did. ”

“Besides, there were no events, no parades – everything was canceled, which helped a bit in overtime,” he said. But the department also said “that summer didn’t reduce our violence overtime, making it the most violent summer ever seen in the city.”

Monahan later began working for the New York City Economic Development Corporation as a Senior Advisor on Recovery, Security and Planning, before forming Monahan Consulting, LLC, where he now serves as CEO.

“It’s not an expense, it’s an investment.” – New York City Mayor Eric Adams

“Absolutely not,” he said, when officials asked him if he could respond to those trying to take advantage of the department’s overtime system.

““Sometimes, we have to force the police to work overtime,” he explained. “

He added: “So, sometimes you’re forcing people to come to work who don’t want to be there to cover everything that needs to be covered.”

Monahan and Maria “Maki” Haberfeld, chairs of the law and police sciences department at John J. College of Criminal Justice in New York City, explained that so far in 2022, the police have reflected higher crime rates and changes made in previous years.

The NYPD’s latest crime statistics show that as of May 1, total crime was higher than the year-to-date 2021 period, an increase of 41.6%. Shots and murders were lower year after year and last month than in April 2021, the department said.

The department, at the request of Mayor Eric Adams, has moved more officers to new and pre-existing units to address specific target issues, such as subway crime and gun violence.

On March 16, the NYPD unveiled its new Neighborhood Safety Team, a unit that replaces disruptive anti-crime units targeted at citywide gun crime. So far the NYPD has deployed teams to 30 police prisons that make up 80% of gun violence and have made at least 2,300 arrests so far, Adams said.

And a month ago, Adams unveiled his subway safety plan, which took effect on February 21 and adopted a zero-tolerance approach to transit system lighters, turnstile-jumpers and criminal opportunists. The purpose of the program was to provide services to the homeless and those with mental health problems.

The program called for “additional presence of NYPD officers in subway cars and platforms” to deploy more than 1,000 more officers to the subway system in January as part of the city’s plan.

John J. Haberfeld, also a well-known author on topics including “police leadership” and “increasing police integrity”, blamed high overtime spending in the department after George’s death as an “unprecedented separation”. Subsequent news coverage by Floyd and law enforcement agencies. “Separation” refers to how many officers have left the department.

“People have either retired early or just left the force,” he said. “It itself needs extra overtime to make sure there is coverage – thousands of officers have retired.”

About 2,686 employees resigned from the police department in 2021 – 1,032 resigned and 1,654 retired, according to figures provided to Gadget Clock Digital. And with 3,152 NYPD members leaving in 2020, 2,599 of them have decided to retire.

The NYPD has lost 912 uniformed members as of May 3 this year, 380 have resigned and 532 have retired, the data shows.

As of current staff, the NYPD has boasted 35,234 uniformed officers as of May 3, police department figures show. This is about 230 more than the budgeted head counts proposed in FY 2022 and FY 2023, but less than the 36,000 members allocated in FY 2020, which Monahan described as a “good number.”

The Citizens Budget Commission, a non-partisan New York-based group, reported on March 30, 2022 that there were 1,410 vacancies in the Big Apple Police Department.

Haberfeld also points to the positions of those who have chosen to leave the department.

“It’s not just a matter of numbers. It’s about who will retire. If you have a large number of supervisors who have retired, it was also because many officers retired early … it requires extra overtime for other supervisors.”

But he added that “many” factors, including the “unprecedented rise in crime”, contributed to this. “Both reactively and actively.”

“Reactively, because of this unprecedented increase in crime, calls for services are much higher than ever before,” he said. “And actively trying to bring strategic deployment programs and solutions to try to bring it to a manageable level.”

He said the “only way” to address immediate crime concerns is to strengthen police deployments.

“My view is that the city gets out of control when it comes to crime. And every day we have violent crimes, shootings, stabbings,” Haberfeld continued. “If it were up to me, I’d have twice as many officers on the streets, because not only would the presence of officers solve the problem, but it would certainly serve as a serious deterrent to street crime. It’s not something that’s going away.”

Last month, Adams announced in his proposed FY 2023 budget that he was putting দিকে 5.59 billion toward the NYPD budget, compared to the department’s $ 5.44 billion budget from the previous year.

“It’s not an expense, it’s an investment,” the mayor said at the time, according to local news station NY1.com. “A safe city is going to be a productive city.”

The money will be spent, in part, on overtime costs, as well as funding for efforts related to its subway safety plan and new Neighborhood Safety Unit.

“We cannot have a city where people are afraid to walk the streets, take the subway or send their children to school,” he said when announcing the budget on April 26. “And in our first 100 days, crime and tragedy have been seen many times and have taken the lives of innocent people.”

He later added: “Our sister Michelle Goek was pushed to her death in front of a train, a horrific act of hatred. Dozens of our neighbors were killed by gunfire. Homeless New Yorkers were shot while sleeping on the street. A 19-year-old girl was killed while working a night shift in East Harlem. We saw a grandmother injured, a young girl with six bullets, an 11-month-old child shot in the head, and a call to two of our police officers. He was shot dead in response.