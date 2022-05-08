NYPD prep for pro-abortion protests outside Catholic churches



New York City police are on “high alert” to respond to expected pro-abortion protests outside the city’s Catholic Church, the NYPD said Sunday.

Rowe vs. Wade Protests are expected in the city after a draft majority opinion leaked from the Supreme Court last week. According to News12, protesters gathered outside the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday morning, as well as other churches.

However, no crime was reported in connection with the rally.

Supreme Court sets aside ROE V. WADE, quotes draft opinion: report

The NYPD ramp-up reflected police in Washington, D.C., where the city had been activating a protest response unit for several days. Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court building for several days after the leak.

A protest party is trying to organize a protest outside the six-judge house of the Supreme Court.

Activists are being organized under the auspices of “Ruth St. As” Moniker, and the home addresses of Justices Amy Connie Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanagh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have been released.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court regularly issues judgments that hurt the rights of women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ + and immigrants,” the group’s website reads. “We must rise up to strengthen accountability using a variety of strategies.”

Gadget Clock has been told there is a strong police presence at the judges’ home after the leak. The team said they would inspect the homes on May 11.