NYPD School Safety Agent Killed In Triple Shooting Outside Queens Bar, Sources Say – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old woman is dead following a triple shooting outside a bar in Queens.

Police sources tell CBS2 the victim worked as an NYPD school safety agent.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Thursday on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard in Astoria.

Police said the woman was shot in the torso and leg. She was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sources said her 27-year-old sister was also shot in the knee, and her 27-year-old boyfriend was shot in the buttocks and shoulder. They were both hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said some kind of dispute led up to the shooting. It’s unclear if the victims were the intended targets.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.