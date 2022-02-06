World

NYPD search for suspect who allegedly attacked trans girl outside high school

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYPD search for suspect who allegedly attacked trans girl outside high school
Written by admin
NYPD search for suspect who allegedly attacked trans girl outside high school

NYPD search for suspect who allegedly attacked trans girl outside high school

Police in New York City are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a 15-year-old transgender girl outside a Brooklyn high school in broad daylight last month and hurled transphobic remarks at her.

The assault happened in Jan. 18 around 3:15 pm outside the WH Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School on Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, police said.

NYPD SEARCHING FOR WOMAN WHO SHOUTED ANTISEMITIC COMMENTS, SPAT ON 8-YEAR-OLD

The male suspect approached the 15-year-old girl and punched her in the face while making anti-transgender statements, according to authorities.

A photo of the suspect was released on the NYPD Hate Crimes' Twitter account.

A photo of the suspect was released on the NYPD Hate Crimes’ Twitter account.
(NYPD)

The suspect’s alleged verbal attacks continued via a social media app following the assault, WABC-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The girl suffered minor injuries to her face, according to the station.

The NYPD Hate Crimes tweeted a photo of the suspect and asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).


#NYPD #search #suspect #allegedly #attacked #trans #girl #high #school

READ Also  US confiscated toys coated with dangerous chemicals made in China, very popular in India too

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment