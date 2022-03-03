NYPD searches for suspect in subway slashing caught on video



The police The suspect is looking for a man who allegedly hit a stranger in the arm after colliding with each other inside a New York City subway station.

The shocking video of the February 27 attack shows the suspect repeatedly trying to stab another at West 4th Street / Washington Square Station around 8pm with a large silver knife.

Footage released by the New York City Police Department shows the victim responding to the attack by throwing a can of drink at the attacker, spraying him with liquid. The victim, 28, maintained a wound in his left arm and was treated at the scene.

The suspect, wearing goggles on his forehead, blue and red sneakers and a black backpack, fled north on the A or C train, police said.

The video does not show the onset of the collision when a group of three, including the suspect and the victim, accidentally collide with each other.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The latest attack comes a day after NYPD figures were released New York City subway The crime rate increased by more than 200% from February 21 to February 27, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

A 43-year-old woman was sitting on a bench inside a Bronx subway station on Monday when a stranger threw feces in her head and face, NYPD reported.

Last week, William Blunt, 57, a 57-year-old research scientist at the New York City Department of Health, allegedly hit him repeatedly in the head with a hammer, breaking his skull.