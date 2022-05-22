NYPD searching for gunman after man shot to death on subway train approaching Canal Street



NEW YORK — Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on a subway train Sunday in Decrease Manhattan.

The 46-year-old man was shot on a train approaching the Canal Street station at round 11:45 a.m., police mentioned at a day information convention.

The man was pronounced lifeless at Bellevue Hospital.

The suspected gunman and sufferer had no prior contact, police mentioned.

Police are asking anybody with info or movies associated to the taking pictures to come ahead.

There are disruptions on subway traces due to the investigation, in accordance to MTA.data.

Examine this web page for updates.