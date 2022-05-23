NYPD searching for man behind stabbing in Harlem



HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — The NYPD is searching for the man behind an assault in Harlem.

A 33-year-old man was stabbed Sunday close to Lenox Avenue and West 119th Road.

The sufferer was stabbed in the chest, arm and again.

He was rushed to the hospital in steady situation.

The attacker ran from the scene.

