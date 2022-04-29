NYPD searching for suspects who stole from Brooklyn vape shop in grab-and-go scheme



The New York Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who were part of a robbery at a Brooklyn vap shop last week.

Around 6:40 pm on April 20, thieves entered the store and were seen stuffing various items in their pockets. According to the NYPD, some of them took money from the cash register.

Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials have pledged to curb rising crime in the city.

According to NYPD statistics, Grand Lursini has increased by 54% this year compared to 2021, while theft has increased by 32.4% and robbery by 46.7%.

The biggest crime department to fall so far in 2022 is homicide, which is down 13.1% from last year.

Grab-and-go, smash-and-grab and other types of theft are on the rise in major cities across the country.

The people who robbed the Brooklyn vap shop last week are looking for a grand robbery and the Crimemasters are offering a 3,500 reward.