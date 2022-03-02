NYPD subway crimes skyrocket over 200% in week after Mayor Eric Adams deploys more police, services



Despite several reports of heinous attacks on the transit system and crackdown efforts by Mayor Eric Adams, New York City subway crime has risen more than 200% this past week compared to the same period in 2021.

Between February 21 and Sunday, February 27, 55 subway crimes were reported, compared to 18 in the same period in 2021 – a 205.6% jump, according to figures released Wednesday by the New York Police Department (NYPD). Subway crime statistics also increased by 72.4% for the most recent 28-day period and 72.8% over the same period last year, the data shows.

As many as 375 subway crimes have been reported as of February 27 this year, compared to 217 in the same period in 2021, the NYPD found.

Hate crime reports have also skyrocketed, with weekly figures showing a 200% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, the number of shootings, shootings and homicides was low, the statistics show.

Total index offenses – meaning crimes that fall under the NYPD’s seven major offenses – increased 47.7% year-over-year, the department found.

Joseph Giacalon, a criminologist and adjunct professor at John J. College of Criminal Justice, noted that the rise in subway crime comes at a time when New York City is trying to “get back on its feet” “after the two big C’s.” And crime.

“If you think people will be willing to come back after Kovid, maybe,” said Giacalon, a retired member of the NYPD. “But now you’re dealing with a crime problem – especially on the subway, which is the lifeblood of New York City – if people are afraid to go on the subway. Don’t hesitate.”

Extensive subway crime is far from Mayor Adams’ implementation plan, effective February 21, in an effort to restructure transit system security and safety practices.

The seemingly zero-tolerance program aims to provide services to the homeless and those suffering from mental health problems, and to target, turnstile-jumper and criminal opportunists.

“We hear it all the time,” Adams said when he announced the plan. “I hear it whenever I’m on the subway system – people tell me about the fear of using the system and we’re going to make sure that fear is not a reality in New York.”

But violence and crime continued.

On the day the program began, at least two people were assaulted in the subway system.

In one instance, a 42-year-old man was standing on a platform inside a Brooklyn subway station when he saw a stranger staring at him and asked why he was staring, the NYPD said. The suspect took a hatchet from his jacket and complained to the man, throwing the weapon at him during the process, police said.

The suspect was found carrying a screwdriver and a punch, police said.

And just two hours later, around 2:40 a.m., a woman was boarding a 4th train southbound through the Bronx with a friend when a seemingly homeless man instructed them to stop talking. As they continue to chat, this time he hits the woman in the face with a “small metal pipe”.

On Monday, a 43-year-old woman was sitting on a bench inside the Bronx subway station when a stranger approached her and “hit her in the face and back of the head with human feces,” the NYPD reported.

The provocative video of the attack shows the man standing behind the woman while hitting her on the head before leaving.

Police arrested the suspect, whom they identified as 37-year-old Frank Abroqua, just over a week later, and charged him with forcible touching, intimidating behavior and harassment.

And on Thursday, a 57-year-old research scientist from the New York City Department of Health was brutally assaulted as he entered the Queens subway station on his way home, police said. Dr. Nina Rothschild’s skull was broken and she suffered a brain hemorrhage when her attacker, 57-year-old William Blunt, repeatedly hit her on the head with a hammer, police said.

Weekly holidays were no different. A man was shot in the chest during an argument at Brooklyn subway station around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was taken to a regional hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime continues this week, with three teenagers and a man stabbed during a fight, possibly at a different Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday.

Sarah Rampoff of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.