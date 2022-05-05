NYPD to blow overtime budget amid crime surge



The NYPD is expected to blow past its overtime budget by nearly $150 million — after already almost burning through its allotted funds earlier this year, a new projection shows.

The figures from the city’s Independent Budget Office come as Mayor Eric Adams directs police brass to flood the streets and subways with officers and supervisors to try to stem the surge of violence in the Big Apple.

The NYPD used $564.2 million of its allocated funds for overtime as of March 31, according to the IBO, which estimates the department will spend a total of $750 million in extra shift pay by the end of the fiscal year.

That’s roughly $143 million over its $607.3 million budget — and, compared to the last six years, only second to 2020, when police overtime skyrocketed during the protests following George Floyd’s police death at $837.5 million.

The NYPD is expected to blow past its overtime budget by nearly $150 million. Gregory P. Mango

Mayor Eric Adams has directed an increase of officers on the streets and subways to try to stem the surge of violence. Paul Martinka

Police respond to the scene where two people were hot in Manhattan. Christopher Sadowski

The new estimates are for all of the department’s overtime, including civilian employees and uniformed cops, the latter of which account for about 80% of added pay cost, according to the IBO.

Police sources have told The Post over the last few weeks that paychecks were soaring with the added shifts but IBO has given the first glimpse this year of the NYPD’s overtime.

The NYPD will spend an estimated total of $750 million in extra shift pay by the end of the fiscal year. Taidgh Barron

The NYPD has historically overshot its budget even after the cuts due to the pandemic and anti-police movement following George Floyd’s death. Christopher Sadowski

The country’s largest police force has historically overshot its budget even after the cuts due to the pandemic and anti-police movement following Floyd’s death.