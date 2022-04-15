NYPD unveils its first electric car at the New York International Auto Show in Manhattan



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The NYPD revealed one of the first 100 electric cars that will hit the streets starting this summer.

The big reveal came Thursday at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

The new NYPD vehicle is the 2022 Mustang GT Mach-E, a full electric, all-wheel-drive SUV.

Each car has ballistic door panels and window inserts on both front doors.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Wednesday and encouraged New Yorkers to visit the indoor electric vehicle test track at the auto show.

She also announced that 10 fast chargers, able to power compatible EVs in less than 30 minutes, will be installed at LaGuardia Airport as part of NYPA’s EVolve NY fast-charging network.

The network will soon have more than 100 high-speed charging ports across the state.

ALSO READ | Man who spotted subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, flagged down officers speaks out

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11745419"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11745419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> The man who identified alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James on the street and alerted police officers of his presence is speaking out. Naveen Dhaliwal spoke to him.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube