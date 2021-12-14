NYPD’s Rodney Harrison Officially Nominated For Suffolk County Police Commissioner – Gadget Clock



YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Rodney Harrison, the NYPD‘s chief of department, has been nominated to become Suffolk County police commissioner.

County Executive Steve Bellone make the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Harrison is retiring from the NYPD at the end of the year after 30 years on the job.

If confirmed by the county Legislature, he would be the first person of color to hold the job.

Harrison, 52, choked up at the nomination to become the county’s top cop, saying goodbye to his decades with the NYPD, where his wife was a lieutenant and his daughters are now officers, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me. Thirty years in the New York City Police Department,” Harrison said.

Congrats to Rodney Harrison, nominated to be @SCPDHq’s next Police Commissioner. A respected leader, avid crime fighter, & community partner, the people of Suffolk County couldn’t be in better hands! Wishing him nothing but success in his next chapter of service to the public. pic.twitter.com/x35zXorZHQ — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 14, 2021

Born in Jamaica, Queens, and now living on Long Island, Harrison is the son of a bus driver and a nurse. Once a cadet, Harrison made history in 2019 as the first African-American to become chief of detectives. Earlier this year, he was promoted again to chief of department.

“I consider myself someone who’s done it all, walked the different walks,” Harrison said.

Bellone said the challenges Harrison will face include, “solving the Gilgo Beach serial murder case and implementing the police reform plan.”

The reform plan centers on a department that has struggled to recruit minorities and has long been criticized for corruption and abuse.

“Misconduct and corruption are unacceptable and will not be allowed under my tenure,” Harrison said.

Suffolk County residents were thrilled to hear about Harrison getting the nomination.

“He’s got great potential, has a great background,” one said.

“If he’s coming to do justice and make things fairer, then he will be welcome here,” another said.

“He is a Long Island guy. He’s coming home. I’m excited to see what he can do,” another added.

Suffolk County residents’ priority list includes solving the aforementioned Gilgo Beach murders, and addressing the alleged police brutality cases.

“Police not to be this gang in blue anymore, for police to be seen as protectors and servers and invest in our communities,” said Shanequa Levin of the Long Island Black Alliance.

Harrison said his to-do list agenda includes, “the opioid epidemic, public safety, community trust, quality of life, and accountability and transparency.”

The county Legislature will vote on his nomination on Dec. 21.

“I am just grateful for the opportunity,” Harrison said.

His departure from the NYPD coincides with the end of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration.