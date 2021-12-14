NYPD’s Rodney Harrison To Be Nominated As Next Commissioner Of Suffolk County Police Department – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It appears Rodney Harrison‘s retirement won’t last very long.

According to officials, Harrison, the NYPD‘s highest-ranking uniformed officer, will be nominated by County Executive Steve Bellone to be the next commissioner of the Suffolk County Police Department during a news conference on Tuesday.

If confirmed by the Suffolk County Legislature, Harrison would be the first person of color to hold the job.

Harrison, 52, announced his retirement from the NYPD in late November, effective Dec. 30.

Harrison, who has served with the NYPD for 30 years, made history in 2019 as the first African-American to become chief of detectives. Earlier this year, he was promoted again to chief of department.

“Rodney has been not only a trusted advisor, and friend, but exactly the kind of innovative leader our city and our department has needed in these challenging times,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. “He has performed in every rank — from patrol officer, to undercover officer displaying tremendous valor, to Chief of Department — with knowledge, skill, integrity, and a great passion for our continuing mission to always protect life and property and to build lasting relationships with those we serve. We will miss him, but we wish him well.”

Harrison’s departure from the NYPD coincides with the end of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration.