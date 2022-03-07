World

NYRR 5K honors two slain police officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) — There was a special honor Sunday for the two police officers who were murdered in Harlem in January.

The New York Road Runners recognized Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora at their 5K run through Washington Heights that kicked off at 9 a.m.

Detective Rivera was part of the New York running community as a member of Dyckman Run Club.

“This is where they ran, this is where they trained, this is where they lived, this is where their community was so to come back full circle after two years of not running our event and being able to take a moment to recognize and honor them is tremendous,” said Ted Metellus, New York Road Runners Vice President of Events and Race Director.

Members and leaders of the Dyckman Run Club took part of the start line presentation.

