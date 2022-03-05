NYRR 5K to honor two slain police officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) — There will be a special honor this weekend for the two police officers who were murdered in Harlem in January.
———-
The New York Road Runners will recognize Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora at their 5K run through Washington Heights.
Detective Rivera was part of the New York running community as a member of Dyckman Run Club.
Members and leaders of the Dyckman Run Club will take part of the start line presentation.
———-
