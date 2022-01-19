NYS 2023 budget proposal includes better pay for healthcare workers





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul stated she is proposing the largest well being care funding in New York State Historical past — $10 billion. Members of the well being care neighborhood stated they’re welcoming the proposal.

Albany Medical Heart stated: “We’re grateful for the Governor’s assist and look ahead to listening to the small print.”

The Healthcare Affiliation of New York State known as it a daring and unprecedented funding that would offer “the crucial assist New York’s healthcare supply system wants now, whereas positioning us to construct and employees the modernized, resilient healthcare system we’ll want sooner or later.”

Governor Hochul additionally made it clear that she needs to offer again to the healthcare workers who risked their lives serving to others throughout this pandemic.

“In my State of the State speech, I promised to start out rebuilding our healthcare workforce. They’re the heroes of this pandemic, so let’s cease taking in regards to the debt we owe them, and truly pay them what they deserve. That includes greater than $1 billion of bonuses,” she stated.

As well as, Governor Hochul needs to work to rebuild healthcare amenities.

“Nursing properties and hospitals which have been crushed by this pandemic, by way of a $1.6 capital program to assist them make a lot wanted upgrades,” stated Hochul.

She even plans on investing $750 million for a model new Wadsworth Laboratory on the Harriman Campus in Albany that will permit for elevated testing and illness analysis. Wadsworth has performed an important function in finding out COVID-19 virus variants all through this pandemic.

The budget proposals have but to be voted on by the New York State Legislature.