NY’s Covid Vaccine Mandated Tested by Pushback from Workers
Thousands of health care workers in New York appeared to be risking their jobs by defying a state’s mandate to receive a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Monday, setting up a preliminary trial for similar employer mandates across the United States. Of.
Gov. Cathy C. Hochul’s success in enforcing the mandate could shape how other states move forward, as President Biden calls for everyone working in a health care setting to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. insist in.
In New York, Rhode Island, Maine, Oregon, and the District of Columbia, health care workers must get vaccinated to remain on the job. In California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Illinois, workers have the option of getting tested regularly if they choose not to be vaccinated.
On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he hoped health care workers in New York City would agree to get vaccinated this week to avoid losing their livelihoods. His administration said some 5,000 workers in the city’s public hospital system – about 10 percent of the workforce – had not been vaccinated and could not come to work or be paid.
Health officials in New York City said on Monday that they had not yet heard of any major staff shortages in public or private hospitals. The city’s health commissioner, Dr Dave Chokshi, said some hospitals may have to make operational adjustments to intensive care units or operating rooms.
“I am confident that hospitals will be prepared to overcome this without having any major impact on patient care,” Dr Chokshi said at a news conference on Monday morning.
According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, resistance to the vaccine mandate has prevented most states from threatening to fire unvaccinated workers, even if employers (or state governments, in their capacity as employers) have legal In general, workers need to be vaccinated.
New York’s mandate and the state’s refusal to allow religious exemptions are the subject of at least two lawsuits. A federal appeals court on Friday delayed a vaccine mandate for more than 150,000 adults working in New York City’s public schools.
Many New York health care workers have opposed the order because they are concerned about potential side effects from vaccines, or have challenged it because they say it infringes on their personal freedoms. COVID vaccines have proven to be highly effective in preventing symptomatic infection, serious illness and death, and vaccine side effects, if any. are short and short-lived.
New York officials are prepared for potential staffing disruptions in health care facilities. Ms Hochul said last week that she could declare a state of emergency and deploy National Guard troops, or even recruit temporary staff from the Philippines or Ireland if she needed to. Unvaccinated health care workers need to be replaced.
bustling a city
As New York begins post-pandemic life, we explore the lasting impact of COVID on the city.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that President Biden’s administration supports the vaccine mandate, which includes contingency plans to ensure adequate staffing in New York and other health care systems around the country if the mandate requires personnel. result of shortage. .
Ms Psaki said many hospital systems had implemented vaccine mandates with relatively little impact on the size of their staff.
On Monday, Ms Hochul reiterated that the state stands ready to work with hospitals to address any staffing shortfalls, and has repeatedly labeled potential shortages as “preventable”.
About implementing the state’s mandate, Ms. Hochul said, “It’s not a role that I like.” “But I also really know that there are people who won’t get back to their jobs.”
In interviews, doctors and nurses in New York City said some of the holdouts were being vaccinated near the deadline. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, the percentage of staff with at least one dose increased from 88 percent on Friday to 94 percent as of Monday morning, Eric Appelbaum, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said in an interview. He said several holdouts over the weekend had put the vaccine in pharmacies. “I didn’t think it would be that good,” he said, adding that he worried the vaccination rate would stop before reaching 90 percent.
Ms Hochul said she had heard anecdotes from medical practitioners and hospital systems that some facilities, especially those located in low-lying areas, were seeing an increase in the number of health care workers on Monday. However, he said it would take some time to compile the updated statewide data.
Ms Hochul, who has said she intends to hold elections for a full term as governor in 2022, thanked activists who had already received the vaccine on Monday, and urged holdouts to join them. did.
“People who haven’t made that decision yet, please do the right thing,” she said during a news conference in the Bronx. “We have a lot of perks. Many of your employers are just eager to hand you over and say you’re part of the family. We need your help to continue.”
Ms Hochul, who has been in office for more than a month, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who is taking office after resigning, faced her first crisis earlier this month when Hurricane Ida caused at least 15 deaths in the state. The pushback on the vaccine mandate is likely to be his next big trial.
In New York City, public health workers who refused vaccination were not being fired on Monday. City officials said they expect workers to get vaccinated this week and return to work.
Mr. de Blasio said on Monday he was optimistic that his vaccine order for school staff would stand up in court. He said that 90 percent of the teachers in the city have already been vaccinated.
“We are very, very confident that the city is going to prevail,” Mr. de Blasio said.
Daniel E. Slotnick contributed reporting.
#NYs #Covid #Vaccine #Mandated #Tested #Pushback #Workers
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.