NY’s Covid Vaccine Mandated Tested by Pushback from Workers

New York officials are prepared for potential staffing disruptions in health care facilities. Ms Hochul said last week that she could declare a state of emergency and deploy National Guard troops, or even recruit temporary staff from the Philippines or Ireland if she needed to. Unvaccinated health care workers need to be replaced.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that President Biden’s administration supports the vaccine mandate, which includes contingency plans to ensure adequate staffing in New York and other health care systems around the country if the mandate requires personnel. result of shortage. .

Ms Psaki said many hospital systems had implemented vaccine mandates with relatively little impact on the size of their staff.

On Monday, Ms Hochul reiterated that the state stands ready to work with hospitals to address any staffing shortfalls, and has repeatedly labeled potential shortages as “preventable”.

About implementing the state’s mandate, Ms. Hochul said, “It’s not a role that I like.” “But I also really know that there are people who won’t get back to their jobs.”

In interviews, doctors and nurses in New York City said some of the holdouts were being vaccinated near the deadline. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, the percentage of staff with at least one dose increased from 88 percent on Friday to 94 percent as of Monday morning, Eric Appelbaum, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said in an interview. He said several holdouts over the weekend had put the vaccine in pharmacies. “I didn’t think it would be that good,” he said, adding that he worried the vaccination rate would stop before reaching 90 percent.

Ms Hochul said she had heard anecdotes from medical practitioners and hospital systems that some facilities, especially those located in low-lying areas, were seeing an increase in the number of health care workers on Monday. However, he said it would take some time to compile the updated statewide data.