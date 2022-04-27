Nysa Devgan will not make a career in Bollywood, Ajay Devgan’s biggest disclosure! Nysa Devgan will not make a career in Bollywood, Ajay Devgan’s biggest disclosure!

There is a lot of discussion about superstar Ajay Devgan’s daughter Nysa and many types of news are now coming out about her. His pictures also remain in the headlines on social media. But at this time such information has come out about Nysa’s Bollywood career, which is part of the news. The reaction of actor Ajay Devgan has also come to the fore. It was being said about Ajay Devgan’s daughter Nysa that she is going to debut in Bollywood soon.

Speaking on her career, superstar Ajay Devgn had revealed during an interview, that it is not necessary that his daughter will debut in Bollywood.

Further, Ajay said that he has never forced his children to do any work. Ajay Devgan is so sure that Nysa is not going to work in Bollywood. In which he told that his daughter has no desire to work in Bollywood.

But anything can change anytime. Talking about Ajay Devgan and Kajol, they take great care of their children. Talking about Ajay Devgan, he is often in discussion about his films.

On the workfront, Ajay Devgan is in discussion about his film Runway 34. Runway 34 is going to release in Eid 2022 and Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet are going to be seen in this film.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:21 [IST]