NYSED announces GEDTS will give high school equivalency test

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- GED Testing Service (GEDTS) will be utilized by the state for administering high school equivalency assessments starting in January. New York had been utilizing the TASC (Test Assessing Secondary Completion) test however the firm mentioned they might discontinue this service on the finish of December.

The New York State Training Division (NYSED) mentioned GEDTS will permit better computer-based testing choices offering better entry for college kids. They mentioned it will additionally assist get rid of monetary limitations, as there isn’t any value related to the examination.

“Acquiring a high school equivalency diploma is a important step towards employment, postsecondary training, or coaching,” Commissioner Rosa mentioned. “By increasing the accessibility of the testing program, we’re opening doorways for a lot of New Yorkers that will not have in any other case benefited from this chance.”

Based on NYSED, GEDTS is utilized in 40 states and places all assets (scheduling, finding out, test outcomes) in a single place for college kids who register. NYSED additionally mentioned Pearson VUE, GEDTS, and the NYSED High School Equivalency Workplace would offer assist and coaching to make a easy transition to the brand new service.

“Accessibility and rigor are the pillars of a profitable high school equivalency program, and the testing administered by the GED Testing Service offers each,” mentioned Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Younger, Jr. “The GED is free to all and offers alternatives for college kids in each stage of life to advance their objectives, opening doorways to increased training and profitable employment.”

GEDTS will permit for extra testing facilities and a paper choice for test-taking which can be utilized by people who find themselves incarcerated. Extra info may be discovered on NYSED’s or the GEDTS web site.