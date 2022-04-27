NYSPHSAA bans prohibition of hair adornments





LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has taken action to allow certain hairstyles. According to NYSPHSAA, on April 26 Officers placed a moratorium on the prohibition of hair adornments, which builds upon the already established statewide jewelry rule.

The NYSPHSAA Jewelry Rule prohibits jewelry and only permits hair restraints that control a competitor’s hair. Permitted hair adornments can include beads as long as they are secured during sporting practices and competitions, and do not present a safety hazard to the player, teammates, or opponents.

NYSPHSAA said this ban on hair adornment prohibitions will remain in effect until its member schools “can adequately address the topic and concerns.

“Our Association has given the topic a significant amount of attention the past four months as a result of concerns brought to us by the membership,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a press release. “As a membership-led organization, it is important to listen to the concerns of our schools and take action to ensure student-athletes are able to participate in a beneficial manner while the membership fully examines this rule.”

The National Federation of State High School Associations has already amended several national sports rules to allow hair adornments to be worn.