NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Live streaming: When, where and how to watch Australia vs New Zealand Final Online Live Match, when, where and how to watch Australia vs New Zealand final online live match

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final NZ vs AUS: T20 World Cup 2021 has reached its last match today. After 44 matches, two neighboring countries Australia and New Zealand are face to face in the title match today. Both the teams have never won the T20 World Cup title before.

Talking about Australia, Australia has won a total of 7 ICC titles including 5 ODI World Cups and 2 Champions Trophy. At the same time, New Zealand’s team has won only one ICC title, that too in the Test Championship. The Kiwi team is still waiting for the ICC title in limited overs.

NZ vs AUS Final Dream11 Playing 11 T20 World Cup 2021: Here’s all the updates related to Playing 11

The performance of both the teams in the tournament has been excellent. Both the teams have reached the semi-finals after defeating the top teams of both the groups. In the first semi-final where New Zealand beat Group-1 toppers England by five wickets. In the second semi-final, Australia registered a spectacular five-wicket win over Group-2 toppers Pakistan.

The title match between Australia and New Zealand will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This match will be played from 7.30 pm Indian time. The toss of this match will be held at 7 pm.

The final match will be telecast on different channels of Star Sports Network in different languages. For Hindi and English, you can watch the live broadcast on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 respectively. At the same time, this match can also be seen on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

Apart from this, you can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected to Jansatta.com for live updates.