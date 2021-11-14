NZ vs AUS Team, T20 World Cup 2021 Final- Australia’s Playing 11 Against New Zealand, New Zealand vs Australia Team, T20 World Cup 2021 Final – Australia’s Playing 11 Against New Zealand

AUS vs NZ Dream11 New Zealand vs Australia Final, Playing 11 Team Todays T20 World Cup Match: This is a perfect opportunity for New Zealand to avenge their defeat at the hands of Australia in the 2015 ODI World Cup final. New Zealand had chosen to bat in that match played in Melbourne. She could only manage 183 runs for 10 wickets in 45 overs. Australia won the match by scoring 186 runs for 3 wickets in 33.1 overs.

Here is the playing XI (probable) of both the teams

T20 World Cup Final 2021 NZ vs AUS Dream11 Playing 11: New Zealand will face arch-rivals Australia on Sunday, November 14, in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Kiwi team has reached the final for the first time in the T20 World Cup. She must be dreaming of becoming a champion.

Daryl Mitchell’s scintillating batting helped New Zealand beat England, one of the favorites to win the tournament, in the first semi-final. In such a situation, obviously his eyes will be on getting his second ICC title this year. Devon Conway is out of the final with a hand injury.

Australia, on the other hand, were not expected to reach the final but they proved everyone wrong with a brilliant all-round performance. Despite losing 5 wickets in the run-chase against Pakistan, the pair of Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade took the Aussies to the final.

The Australian team has also not won a single T20 World Cup so far. Meaning both the teams will be aiming for their maiden T20 World Cup title. In such a situation, a very exciting match is expected between the two.

Dew will play an important role in the final match. The team winning the toss will choose to bowl as usual. In this match both the teams can go with these players.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Users who make dream/fantasy XI of matches between New Zealand and Australia can rely on these players.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Fantasy Cricket David Warner (captain), Daryl Mitchell (vice-captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Steve Smith, Kane Williamson (batsman), Mitchell Marsh, Jimmy Neesham (all-rounders), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Ish Sodhi (all-rounders) bowler).

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for New Zealand vs Australia Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Kane Williamson (capt), Mitchell Marsh (vice-captain), Matthew Wade, David Warner, Martin Guptill (batsman), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (all-rounders), Tim Southee, Josh Hazlewood, Ish Sodhi (bowler).