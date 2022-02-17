NZ vs SA Matt Henry Took Seven Wickets As South Africa Bowled Out on 95 Runs Below 100 After 90 Years

Matt Henry Takes 7 Wickets, South Africa All Out on 95 Runs: On the first day of the first Test against New Zealand, the entire team of South Africa was all out for just 95 runs. Kiwi pacer Matt Henry took 7 wickets for 23 runs. After 90 years, South Africa was reduced to 100 in one Test innings

In 1932 both innings were all out within 100

The South African team, who went to New Zealand to play a two-Test series, had a very bad and embarrassing start. On the first day of the first Test, fast bowler Matt Henry bowled out the visiting team for 95 runs at his home ground at Hagley Oval with a career-best performance. Henry took seven wickets for 23 runs. At the same time, after 90 years, the South African team was reduced to one innings of Test within 100.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss for the first time while captaining and decided to bowl which was proved right by his bowlers. Henry, who was included in the team in place of Trent Boult outside due to family reasons, took the new ball against New Zealand. By lunch itself, South Africa had lost four wickets for 44 runs in which Henry took three for 16.

Let us tell you that earlier in the year 1932, the entire team of South Africa was all out after scoring only 36 runs against Australia in Melbourne. In the second innings of the same Test, the team was bundled out for 45 runs. In this way, South Africa could not cross the 100 mark in both the innings. Here after 90 years, this unwanted record has been recorded in the name of Proteus in Christchurch.

South Africa were bundled out for just 95 runs in 49.2 overs, about 25 minutes before the tea break. Zubair Hamza scored the highest 25 runs for the team. Apart from him, none of the South African batsmen could even touch the 20-run mark. Kiwi pacer Matt Henry’s best performance earlier was four for 93.

In reply, New Zealand scored 116 for three at the end of the day’s play. The hosts have also taken a 21-run lead on the first day itself. At the end of the day’s play, Henry Nicholls was 37 while Neil Wagner scored two runs.

Nicholls added 75 runs for the third wicket with Devon Conway (36) to take New Zealand past South Africa’s score. Duane Oliver took two wickets for 36 runs for Africa. He broke this partnership by bowling Devon Conway.

New Zealand didn’t start well either. The team lost the wickets of both the openers Latham (15) and Will Young (08) till the score of 36 runs. Latham was bowled by Oliver while Young caught the wicketkeeper off Marco Jensen (1 for 11).