Oakwood Avenue in Troy to close April 30





TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Oakwood Avenue between Frear Park Road and Ingalls Avenue is set to close on Saturday, April 30. The road is scheduled to be closed between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. for water line repairs.

Officials said there should be no loss of water for city residents. Truck traffic should avoid Oakwood Avenue and will be detoured to Route 142. Local car traffic will be detoured down 15th Street and Park Boulevard.

For more information, you can contact the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611.