World

Oakwood Avenue in Troy to close April 30

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Oakwood Avenue in Troy to close April 30
Written by admin
Oakwood Avenue in Troy to close April 30

Oakwood Avenue in Troy to close April 30

ROAD CLOSED GENERIC 1280X720

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Oakwood Avenue between Frear Park Road and Ingalls Avenue is set to close on Saturday, April 30. The road is scheduled to be closed between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. for water line repairs.

Officials said there should be no loss of water for city residents. Truck traffic should avoid Oakwood Avenue and will be detoured to Route 142. Local car traffic will be detoured down 15th Street and Park Boulevard.

For more information, you can contact the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611.

#Oakwood #Avenue #Troy #close #April

READ Also  Bronx school shooting: Police identify teen killed, search for gunman

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment