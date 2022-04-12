Obama reacts to Russia’s Ukraine invasion: ‘Putin has always been ruthless’



Former President Barack Obama revealed in an interview on Tuesday morning about Russia’s aggression in Ukraine that Vladimir Putin was “always ruthless against his own people as well as others.”

Speaking on NBC’s “Today” show, Obama described the Russian president as “one who has always been caught up in this perverse, perverted feeling and racial nationalism.”

“From what we’ve seen, with the Ukraine invasion, is he behaving in a way that you couldn’t have guessed eight, ten years ago, but you know, the danger was always there,” Obama said.

“Why is it so important for us not to allow our own democracy, to stand up for and ally with those who believe in freedom and liberty, and I think that’s why the current administration needs to do that,” Obama said. Is doing. ”

48th day of Russian aggression in Ukraine.