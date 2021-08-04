Obama Significantly Scales Back 60th Birthday Party as Virus Cases Rebound

WASHINGTON – Party plans had been in the works for months and many guests had already arrived at Martha’s Vineyard when former President Barack Obama belatedly announced he was canceling his massive 60th birthday party scheduled for Saturday.

“Due to the re-release of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to drastically reduce the event to include only family and close friends,” said Hannah Hankins, door – speech of the former president. a press release Wednesday morning. “He appreciates that others send their birthday greetings from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”

Hundreds of former Obama administration officials, celebrities and Democratic donors had planned to attend the party at Mr. Obama’s island mansion. Many guests were already en route on the ferry, and others were planning the required coronavirus tests, the results of which they had to submit to a medical “coronavirus coordinator” to enter Obama’s compound. The New York Post reported that George Clooney, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey were all scheduled to attend.

“They’ve been concerned about the virus from the start, asking guests if they’ve been vaccinated, asking them to be tested near the event,” said David Axelrod, a former senior Obama adviser. “But when it was planned, the situation was quite different. So they reacted to the changing circumstances.