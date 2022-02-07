Obama spotted maskless, surrounded by masked construction workers at new Hawaii mansion



NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

Former President Barack Obama was spotted maskless and scowling while speaking with masked construction architects working on his new Hawaii home.

The photos taken Friday are the first to show the former president visiting the site of the newly-built beachfront home on Oahu , the Daily Mail reported .

The photos show Obama speaking to at least four other men with the construction firm Armstrong Builders, all of whom were masked up. Masks are not required to be worn outside in Hawaii.

CRITICS SLAM OBAMA’S BIRTHDAY BASH AFTER MARTHA’S VINEYARD REPORTS INCREASE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES

The property on the southeastern tip of Oahu was purchased in 2015 by Obama’s friend and Obama Foundation chairman Marty Nesbitt for 8.7 million. The property was made famous in the 1980s by the TV show “Magnum PI”

Construction on the property came under fire in 2020 when reports surfaced that the project was using a loophole to retain a seawall that is reportedly causing beach erosion. Seawalls interrupt the natural flow of the ocean and prevent beaches from moving inland, according to scientists and environmental experts .

Three homes will be built on the site, as well as two pools and an intricate security system.

OBAMA OFFERS MEATLESS MENU FOR HIS 60TH BIRTHDAY PARTY: REPORT

Critics of the former president sounded off on social media, characterizing him as a hypocrite for not wearing a mask while all the construction workers and architects were masked up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama did not immediately respond to Gadget Clock’ request for comment.