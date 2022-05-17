Obama’s, Chesky announce $100 million college scholarship



SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, former President Barack Obama, First Girl Michelle Obama and Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, introduced the Voyager Scholarship, The Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service.

Funded by a $100 million private contribution from Chesky to the Obama Basis, the scholarship is anticipated to offer 100 college college students who will enter careers in public service, monetary support to assist ease the load of college debt, journey experiences to develop their horizon and a community of mentors and leaders to help them all through their careers.

President Obama and Brian Chesky be part of a roundtable dialogue with rising leaders who’re pursuing careers in public service on Might thirteenth, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photograph Credit score: The Obama Basis.

“If we would like this subsequent era of leaders to have the ability to do what they should do, they’ve to fulfill one another. They need to know one another. They’ve to know one another’s communities,” mentioned President Obama within the announcement video. “You’re going to seek out younger folks from each nook of this nation who’re going to be future change-makers. There are leaders in all places. We simply have to seek out them.”

“We want a era of leaders who’re keen to cooperate and construct bridges, nevertheless it’s exhausting to construct a bridge in case you haven’t seen the opposite aspect of the river,” mentioned Chesky. “The Voyager Scholarship will broaden their horizons and provides these younger leaders instruments and experiences that can form their careers. There are younger folks throughout the nation who’ve a ardour for public service, however can’t pursue it due to their pupil mortgage debt. We need to assist scale back that burden.”

“Schooling is private for me,” mentioned former First Girl Michelle Obama, “I’ve met so many younger people who find themselves curious about public service, however they’re questioning how they’re going to pay for college or whether or not they’ll get to see the world past their very own neighborhood. We couldn’t be extra grateful to workforce up with Brian to assist out these younger folks on their journey to create change.”

The Voyager Scholarship is a two-year program for college students of their junior and senior years of college from throughout the USA who’re dedicated to pursuing careers that serve the general public and their communities.

Voyagers will obtain as much as $50,000 in monetary support, Summer time Voyage, 10-year journey stipend, Fall Summit, Community of leaders.

President Obama sits down for a taping with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on the Airbnb places of work in San Francisco, CA on April 20, 2022. Photograph credit score: The Obama Basis.

Purposes are open to undergraduate college students coming into their junior 12 months of college at an accredited 4 12 months college or college in the USA.

Purposes will likely be accepted starting Monday and have to be acquired by June 14.

Roughly 100 college students will be part of the inaugural class of Voyagers. Accepted college students will likely be notified in September.

For extra data and to use go to, voyager-scholarship.obama.org.

For extra details about the Obama Basis go to Welcome to the Obama Basis.