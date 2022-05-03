World

Obamas weigh in on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion: would reverse ‘nearly 50 years of precedent’

1 day ago

by admin

Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have weighed in on the leaked Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Rowe v. Wade, saying such a move would “transfer a person’s freedom to the will of politicians and ideologues.”

Obama said Landmark would overturn the “nearly 50-year-old precedent” of overturning the 1973 lawsuit. The lawsuit, they say, recognizes a freedom enshrined in the 14th Amendment that requires all of us to “enjoy an area of ​​our lives that is not subject to state intervention.”

“The personal decisions in this area include who we sleep with, who we marry, whether we use contraception, and whether we have children,” Obama said.

A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion reversing the 1973 landmark case, Rowe v. Wade, was published by Politico on Monday evening.

Who is the Supreme Court Marshal who will investigate the leaked draft opinion?

Although the draft is not final, and Roy remains the country’s law, the news has plunged the country into a frenzy or what it could mean for the future of abortion rights.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama.
(Reuters / Jim Berg, file)

Obama said the leaked draft decision does not seek to balance personal freedoms in situations where government intervention – such as child abuse – is in everyone’s interest.

“Instead, it simply forces people to give up any constitutionally recognized interest in what happens to their bodies after they become pregnant,” Obama said.

Obama ended his remarks by asking abortion lawyers who may be discouraged from thinking about who would be most affected if abortion was made illegal.

“Think of any one of the thousands of women each year who deserve the dignity and freedom to make the right decisions for their bodies and their circumstances.” “You could be one of those people. Or you could name one of them. If you don’t ask yourself, you’re the whole story.”

