OBC Reservation News: OBC Reservation Issue: Maharashtra by-election will now be held without OBC reservation court order

Highlights The Supreme Court exacerbated the problems of the Thackeray government

Zilla Parishad by-elections will be held in the state without OBC reservation

The government did not want elections without OBC reservation

The Thackeray government may bring an ordinance in this regard in the forthcoming assembly session.

Mumbai

The Thackeray government, which opposes holding local elections without political OBC reservation, has been dealt a major blow by the Supreme Court. Following the Supreme Court order, the State Election Commission has decided to hold by-elections for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in Maharashtra on Monday. These elections will be held on October 5.

The apex court said it was the job of the state election commission to conduct elections in the state. Considering the situation in the state, he can hold elections under his privilege. Also, restrictions related to the Corona epidemic will not apply in this by-election. Currently, cases of corona are very rare in Maharashtra and the state government itself has given many concessions to the general public.

The issue of OBC reservation in the headlines

The issue of political OBC reservation in Maharashtra has been in the headlines for the last few months. In order to attract the OBC community to itself, almost every party had strongly advocated for OBC reservation. However, the issue of reservation in Maharashtra is currently the situation of the Maratha community versus the OBC community.

The Maratha community is considered to be the traditional vote bank of the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra. The OBC community tends towards BJP and Shiv Sena. Thackeray may have to bear the displeasure of the OBC community in the district panchayat by-elections. The government fears that OBC voters may not turn their backs on the BJP.

Preparing to bring the ordinance

Seeing the displeasure of the OBC community, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Vadettiwar said that the government was considering bringing an ordinance in this regard in the forthcoming session. He said most parties could field OBC candidates in the open.

Questions on the intentions of the government

At the same time, the BJP, which is in the Opposition, has raised questions about the government’s intentions. Praveen Darekar said that if the Thackeray government had acted on time and collected royal data, the OBC quota might have been re-imposed. At the same time, a few days ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of almost all parties on OBC reservation.

At the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray had said that he would demand royal data and if the data was not available, he would demand postponement of local body elections. However, the Supreme Court order has significantly increased the difficulties of the government.