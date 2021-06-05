Obit Official’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more

Obit Legit is an bizarre Free Fire announce materials creator from Indonesia. He has over 847k subscribers on his important YouTube channel, 47k of which got here within the remaining 30 days.

He makes announce materials related to different video video games on one different YouTube channel often called “Obit.”

Examine this submit on Instagram A submit shared by OBIT (@obit.sianjing)

This text appears to be like at Obit Legit’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and different information.

Obit Legit’s Free Fire ID and stats

Obit Legit’s Free Fire ID is 10044368.

Lifetime stats

Obit Legit’s lifetime stats

Obit Legit has carried out 355 squad video video games and has secured 49 victories, making his take cost 13.80%. With 674 kills and 94 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of two.20 and a headshot cost of 13.95%.

The YouTuber has obtained 103 of the 945 duo matches that he has carried out, translating to a take cost of 10.89%. He has 1920 frags and 281 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.28 and a headshot cost of 14.64%.

Obit Legit has moreover carried out 249 solo video video games and has obtained on 29 circumstances, sustaining a take cost of 11.64%. With a K/D ratio of three.20 and a headshot cost of 21.19%, he has 703 kills and 149 headshots on this mode.

Ranked stats

Obit Legit’s ranked stats

Within the scorching ranked season, Obit Legit has carried out 2 solo video video games and has a single Booyah to his title, translating to a take cost of fifty.00%. He has 12 kills and 3 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 12.00 and a headshot cost of 25.00%.

The announce materials creator is however to play a recreation within the ranked squad and duo modes this season.

Present masks: The stats on this textual content have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to commerce because the announce materials creator continues to play more video video games in Garena Free Fire.

Obit Legit’s YouTube channel

The primary video on Obit Legit’s Free Fire YouTube channel turned as quickly as posted in April 2020. He within the interim has 129 motion pictures and 88.45 million blended views on the channel. Readers can click on on proper right here to substantiate it out.

Obit Legit boasts a subscriber depend of two.51 million on his different YouTube channel. Players can click on on proper right here to substantiate it out.

Obit Legit’s social media handles

To check with Obit Legit’s Instagram legend, click on on proper right here.

To check with Obit Legit’s Fb legend, click on on proper right here.

