Obsession Of Bollywood Actors And Actresses – Ajay is fond of trains, Vidya is fond of sarees, know the hobbies of these stars including Shahrukh-Salman

Mumbai. Who does not want to know about the personal life, lifestyle and clothes of Bollywood stars. There is also a craze among fans to know the hobbies of their favorite stars. Today we are going to tell you what things your favorite Bollywood stars are fond of or just say what they are crazy about. Let’s know-

Ajay Devgn

Actor Ajay Devgan’s hobby is a bit expensive. The actor is fond of luxury cars. He has about 6 luxury cars. It also has a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Shahrukh Khan

As long as there is pink in the world, it will always be a better place… pic.twitter.com/RyQm8ESUMW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2021

Actor Shahrukh Khan, who won the hearts of the audience in romantic roles, is very fond of video games. According to reports, an entire floor in his bungalow is named after video games. They even sometimes take video games along on movie sets.

Salman Khan

Karo apne aap ko aur family ko protect with the FRSH germ protection spray!#RahoFrshRahoSafe Click now-https://t.co/2oUdLFnyIx@FrshGrooming pic.twitter.com/N0wg123R4s — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 31, 2021

Bollywood’s ‘Dabang Khan’ Salman Khan is fond of perfumes and herbal soaps. He keeps on collecting these things too. As per reports, he has a huge collection of handmade and designer soaps. They carry this collection with them wherever they go.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now not only a Bollywood star but also a Hollywood star. Like Kareena, she is also very fond of shoes. The actress has a collection of more than 80 pairs of shoes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

It is common to see Kareena Kapoor Khan in new fashion and trendy shoes all the time. It is said that Kareena is very fond of buying shoes. He has more than 100 pairs of shoes from different brands.

Vidya balan

Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏 Celebrating my favorite festival in a hand woven Kanjivaram ️

@silkmarkindia @csbmot @TexMinIndia pic.twitter.com/A141IoqW4d — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) August 22, 2020

Actress Vidya Balan is often seen in saree. Even the actress is seen in different types of sarees in her movie promotions. The actress is fond of handcraft sarees. It is said that he has more than 800 saris.

Bipasa Basu

Don’t miss out on @bipsluvurself‘s spine-chilling performance as Special Agent Neha Singh as she makes her comeback after 5 years in @mxplayer‘s thriller series #dangerous pic.twitter.com/pMz13BDHso — supriya sogle (@superisious) August 14, 2020

Actress Bipasha Basu is fond of hand watches. His collection of watches has a plethora of designer watches.

John abraham

Actor John Abraham is fond of super bikes. It is said that he has 14 super bikes. He is often seen riding on the streets of Mumbai on his super bikes.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has a lot of craze for deodorants, sanitizers. His actress wife Deepika Padukone also revealed this in an interview. It is said that Ranveer uses more than half a bottle of deo and sanitizer before and after every shot.

Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor is fond of white colored sneakers. They have a separate rack for keeping white color sneakers.